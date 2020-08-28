This Sunday Morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’: ‘Sunday Swing Easy’, ‘Nice & Easy’, ‘Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered’; Jack Daniels Master Distiller and Comedian Tommy Dreesen

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear classics ‘Nice & Easy’, ‘Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered’, ‘One for My Baby’, ‘Sunday Swing Easy’ and a LIVE performance of ‘Together’ with Dean Martin and Bing Crosby. Plus a conversation with Jack Daniels’ Assistant Master Distiller Chris Fletcher about Jack Daniels ‘Sinatra Select’ and Chicago’s own Tommy Dreesen shares a fun and fabulous story of being invited to Frank’s house for dinner. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

