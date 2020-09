This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear classics ‘I’m Beginning to See the Light’, ‘Get Happy’, ‘I Get a Kick Out of You’, ‘The Good Life’ and to celebrate the final weekend of the season… ‘Summer Wind’. Plus, conversations with Sinatra historian, author and record producer Chuck Granada and Chicago crooner John Vincent! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction