This Sunday Morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’: Duets with daughter Nancy and son Frank Jr., ‘Sunrise in the Morning’, the rare ‘A Hundred Years from Today’

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, you’ll hear classics ‘Sunrise in the Morning’, ‘Sand & Sea, and the rare ‘A Hundred Years From Today’. Plus a conversation about Frank’s most impactful era of music with his friend and former road manager Tony Oppedisano as well as Sinatra’s duets with his children Nancy and Frank Jr.! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5amDave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)