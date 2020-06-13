This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, you’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Day In Day Out’, ‘Come Dance with Me’, ‘Baubles, Bangles & Beads’ and ‘Too Marvelous for Words’. Plus Sinatra stories with the comedian that opened for Frank for nearly 15 years, Chicago’s own Tommy Dreesen. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5amDave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)