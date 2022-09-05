PHOTO: FILE – In this Sept. 7, 1976, file photo, entertainers Dean Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis appear together on Lewis’s annual telethon for the Muscular…
PHOTO: FILE – In this Sept. 7, 1976, file photo, entertainers Dean Martin, left, and Jerry Lewis appear together on Lewis’s annual telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Las Vegas, Nev. Lewis, the manic, rubber-faced showman who jumped and hollered to fame in a lucrative partnership with Martin, settled down to become a self-conscious screen auteur and found an even greater following as the tireless, teary host of the annual muscular dystrophy telethons, has died. He was 91. His publicist said Lewis died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/File)
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the history of the American labor movement and the legacy of comedian Jerry Lewis and what was an annual tradition on Labor Day weekend, the MDA telethon.