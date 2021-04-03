This is History: The legacy of Chicago TV legend Frazier Thomas

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk this week in history, including a conversation between Dave and children’s television historian Jim Engel about the legacy of WGN-TV’s Frazier Thomas, ‘Garfield Goose & Friends’, The Little Screen Theater featuring Clutch Cargo, The Funny Company and Journey to the Beginning of Time and more; plus the story of the original ‘Peter Cottontail’ black & white cartoon short from the same company that created ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’.

