This is History: The legacy of Chicago TV legend Frazier Thomas

Dave Plier
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Frazier Thomas on the set of ‘Garfield Goose & Friends’. Courtesy of WGN Television.

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk this week in history, including a conversation between Dave and children’s television historian Jim Engel about the legacy of WGN-TV’s Frazier Thomas, ‘Garfield Goose & Friends’, The Little Screen Theater featuring Clutch Cargo, The Funny Company and Journey to the Beginning of Time and more; plus the story of the original ‘Peter Cottontail’ black & white cartoon short from the same company that created ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe’.

Dave Plier
