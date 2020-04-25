Listen Now
Matt Bubala

This is History: The Last ‘I Love Lucy’, Maxwell House ‘Good to the Last Drop’, Adler Planetarium at 90, Al Capone Goes to Jail, Ernie Banks Manages the Cubs

Dave Plier

PHOTO: ‘I Love Lucy’ in Color. Courtesy of CBS.

Historian Dave Schwan joins Dave Plier to talk about Ben Franklin’s experimentation with lightening, over 90 years of Maxwell House Coffee, the Adler Planetarium opened in 1930, Al Capone goes to prison, Alan Freed creates the phrase ‘Rock & Roll, the final episodes of ‘I Love Lucy’ and “Friends’ air, Ernie Banks manages the Cubs.

