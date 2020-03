Do you remember ‘The Hub’ and ‘The Axle’ Roller Skating Rink?

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about this week in history including the introduction of the roller skate and Chicago’s best roller-skating venues from past to present, the invention of the dishwasher in Chicago in 1889, the founding of the Wrigley Company, Major Richard M. Daley bulldozes Meigs Field in 2003 and more.