This is History: ‘The Blues Brothers’ Debut on SNL’, Last Living Eyewitness of President Lincoln’s Assassination, The Beatles Launch Apple Records, Impact of Earth Day

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the very first appearance of John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd as ‘The Blues Brothers’ on Saturday Night Live, the history of Earth Day, The Beatles launch Apple Records, and the story when the last living eyewitness to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theater was the mystery guest on a 1956 episode of game show ‘I’ve Got a Secret’.
