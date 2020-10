Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about this week’s moments in history including the sculpting of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, on the face of Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills National Forest of South Dakota; James Bond’s debut on the big screen with ‘Dr. No’; fun facts about ‘The Partridge Family’ at 50, the impact of Justice Thurgood Marshall and more.

