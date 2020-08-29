This is History: Classic Saturday night TV with Carol Burnett, Chicago’s Pullman Palace Car Company, Kodak introduces film, 1st NFL Chicago All-Star Game, WWII begins

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the history of Pullman and the introduction of the first sleeping car, Kodak’s introduction of rolled film, the first NFL Chicago All-Star Game, WWI begins when Germany invades Poland, Gunsmoke leaves the airwaves, Mary Tyler Moore ends her historic TV show and a classic Saturday night TV flashback with comedy icon Carol Burnett.
