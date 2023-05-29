Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the true meaning of Memorial Day, which originated as ‘Decoration Day’ after the Civil War and was officially signed into law in 1967. Plus, Dave shares President Ronald Reagan’s moving Memorial Day speech from 1984.
This is History: 40TH U.S. President Ronald Reagan on the True Meaning of Memorial Day
by: Ashley Bihun
