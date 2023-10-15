Phil Davidson returns to The Workers’ Mic, Powered by the MCL, with Ed Maher to give the latest in labor news. They kick things off they share new developments in the UAW strike, then dive into the tentative agreement in the Kaiser Permanente strike, later on hear a story that Crumbl’d Ed’s heart.
The Workers’ Mic (10/15/23): Labor stories that Crumbl’d
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
