WGN Radio’s ‘The Dave Plier Show’ presents ‘The Women of Rock’ featuring Dave’s conversations with music legends Joan Jett, Debbie Harry, Pat Benatar and Suzi Quatro. When looking back at the classic rock era, it’s easy to point to musicians like John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix or Bob Dylan as the pioneers of the genre… but there were countless female musicians who were just as talented, equally significant and historically overlooked… yet their importance is undeniable.
Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 4-7pm