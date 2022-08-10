In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
Shari Black, new CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair (now through Sunday August 14th in West Allis, WI) joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share the best ways to explore this 171 year old family tradition across the border.