PHOTO: Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, left, takes starting pitcher Jon Lester, center, out of the game in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Andy Masur joins Dave Plier to talk about the potential return of professional sports in Chicago with the NBA, MLB, NHL and if the NFL start on time. As well as the $100 million dollar donation over 10 years for racial equality.