WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to filmmaker Pamela Pulice about new film about the legacy of Radio Hall of Famer Dick Biondi. Dick Biondi’s amazing radio career spans over 6 decades, including the birth of American Rock and Roll and the evolution of Pop music. Known as The Screamer, the Big Noise from Buffalo & The Wild I-Tralian. He holds the distinction of being the first disc jockey to play The Beatles on American radio. He introduced The Beatles and the Rolling Stones in concert, and helped many new artists along the road to stardom. Dick Biondi was the voice of the Baby Boomer generation. Dave then shares his conversation with two WGN Radio legends Bob Sirott and John Landecker.

