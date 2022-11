The 115th Great Tree at Macy’s on State Street. Courtesy of Dave Plier/WGN

Matt Sarosy, Macy’s State Street Store Manager, and Brad Saylor, Walnut Room Executive Chef, join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about their holiday traditions, The 115th Great Tree, The Walnut Room, Frango mints, the holiday windows, and more. For more information, visit https://macysrestaurants.com/walnut-room/.