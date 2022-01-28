‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ Sunday at 7am: ‘I’ve Got the World on a String’, ‘Just the Way You Are’, stories of Frank’s friendship with Jilly Rizzo, Tommy Dressen and more!

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio‘s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: Songs include ‘I’ve Got the World on a String’, “Friend of Yours”, Frank’s 1980’s cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Something Stupid’ with Nancy Sinatra. Plus, conversations with Sinatra’s Manager Tony Oppedisano on Frank’s friendship with Jilly Rizzo, and comedian Tommy Dreesen on performing LIVE with Frank. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)

Popular