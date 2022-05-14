This Sunday morning on WGN Radio‘s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: Songs include ‘I’ve Got the World on a String’, “Friend of Yours”, Frank’s 1980’s cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Something Stupid’ with Nancy Sinatra. Plus, conversations with Sinatra’s Manager Tony Oppedisano on Frank’s friendship with Jilly Rizzo, and comedian Tommy Dreesen on performing LIVE with Frank. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier
