‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’, Celebrating the Music & Friendship of Frank Sinatra and Composer Jimmy Van Heusen: Sunday Morning at 6:30am!

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, we salute the songs composed by Jimmy Van Heusen… Sinatra’s friend, confidant and collaborator. Jimmy’s house was always open to Frank, and so was his bar! They were friends for over 50 years. Songs include ‘Swinging on a Star’, ‘Come Fly with Me’, ‘Life is So Peculiar’, ‘Empty Tables’ and the classic “My Kind of Town’. Plus, conversations with Brook Babcock, Van Heusen’s great nephew and music publisher, on how Jimmy made a career of flying, partying with Sinatra and making great music. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!

