This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, we celebrate Frank’s covers from the Great American Songbook to Pop Classics from the 40’s through the 80’s. Songs include ‘My Blue Heaven, ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’, ‘Mack the Knife’’, ‘I Sing the Songs’, ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon’, ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ and more. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio app and on smart speakers worldwide!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction