The Sinatra Hours ‘The Vegas Way’ Featuring Sinatra, Martin & Davis: Tune in Sunday Morning at 6:30am!

PHOTO: In this May 22, 1978 file photo, Frank Sinatra, right, sings along with fellow “Rat Pack” members Dean Martin, left, and Sammy Davis Jr., at a fund-raising reunion in Santa Monica, Calif. Sinatra, who died in 1998, at 82, would have celebrated his 100th birthday on Dec. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/file)

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’ with Dave Plier, we present ‘The Vegas Way’ featuring music by Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Sunday Swing Easy’, ‘Summer Wind’ and ‘Drinking Again’, Dean Martin hits including ‘You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You’, ‘Volare’ and ‘Make the World Go Away’ and Sammy Davis Jr. with ‘Mr. Bojangles’, ‘I’ve Gotta Be Me’ and ‘The Candyman’. Plus, a conversation with Frank’s road manager Tony Oppedisano with a touching story about the friendship between Sinatra and Davis. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!