Chicago’s newest music venue taking over the iconic Morton Salt Factory, The Salt Shed
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted: Aug 10, 2022 / 05:51 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 10, 2022 / 05:51 PM CDT
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Bruce Finkelman of 16 on Center about transforming the Morton Salt Factory to Chicago’s newest music venue, The Salt Shed.
