Onesti Entertainment is hosting two “Mongo Bowl” fundraisers at both the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles and the Des Plaines Theatre on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12. All proceeds from raffles, auctions and donations at the free admission event will be used for Steve McMichael’s 24-hour nurse care expenses. Both events will be hosted by Ron Onesti (Dave Plier’s guest) and Misty McMichael, Steve’s wife. Admission is free and tickets are not required for entry. Funds will be raised via raffles, silent auctions and the purchase of food and drinks. Doors open at 11 a.m. Attendees will be able to watch a replay of the 1985 Bears’ Super Bowl XX win over the Patriots at 1 p.m., followed by a live broadcast of Super Bowl LVII pitting the Eagles against the Chiefs. Oshows.com for more info.

