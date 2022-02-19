‘The MBC Presents: An Virtual Evening with Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter from ABC-TV’s Hit Comedy Series Abbott Elementary’: Tuesday, February 22nd at 7pm, tickets at museum.tv

Andrea Darlas joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about The Museum of Broadcast Communications upcoming event ‘An Evening with Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC-TV’s Hit Comedy Series Abbott Elementary’, hosted by ABC7 Chicago’s Hosea Sanders. Tuesday, February 22nd from 7pm-8pm. For tickets to this online event, visit museum.tv.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm