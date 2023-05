On ‘The Best of The Dave Plier Show’, Dave looks back at his very first 2-hour on air conversation in 2016 with Chicago & Michigan radio legend Kevin Matthews, looking back at Kevin’s career in radio, The Loop, AM1000, Jim Shorts, Jonathan Brandmeier, Steve Dahl & Garry Meier, Larry Wert and his story of Broken Mary.

