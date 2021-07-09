‘The Groovy Sixties’: Music icons Mike Love of ‘The Beach Boys’, Darlene Love, Micky Dolenz of ‘The Monkees’, TV legends Barbara Eden, Bill Mumy, Adam West, Dawn Wells, Dick Smothers, George Schlatter

It’s a special edition of WGN Radio’s ‘The Dave Plier Show’: ‘The Groovy Sixties’, featuring conversations with music legends Mike Love of ‘The Beach Boys’, Micky Dolenz of ‘The Monkees’ and the incomparable Darlene Love; TV icon Barbara Eden of ‘I Dream of Jeannie’, Bill Mumy from ’Lost in Space’, producer George Schlatter of groundbreaking series ‘Laugh In’, Dick Smothers of ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour’ and classic chats with the late Dawn Wells of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and the late Adam West of TV’s ‘Batman’!
Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm