Where did you go to the drive-in theater as a kid?

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Scott Dehn, proprietor of the McHenry Outdoor (the only drive-in theater in Chicagoland), to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the drive-in, the throwback experience, the concession stand, the retro intermission commercials and why watching movies under the stars still resonates with fans. Later Dave talks to April Wright, the director of ‘Going Attractions’ and ‘Back to the Drive-In,’ about the history of the drive-in and about her documentaries. https://goldenagecinemas.com