WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates the 50th Anniversary of classic TV series M*A*S*H with Alan Alda (Hawkeye Pierce), Loretta Swit (Margaret “Hot Lips’ Houlihan) and Mike Farrell (BJ Hunnicut) sharing stories about how they were cast, behind-the-scenes stories, the laughs, the tears and the legacy of this groundbreaking sitcom.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction