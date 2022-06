Duo Rose, two of the stars of the highly acclaimed ‘Teatro ZinZanni’ join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about an experience unlike any other, a whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret served with a multi-course feast, craft cocktails… world-class acrobats, musicians, illusionists, madmen, and aerialists. What a show! For tickets, visit zinzanni.com.

