Dave welcomes back Katie Anderson from Anderson’s Candy to talk about their amazing chocolate and their sweet Easter treats as they celebrate over 100 years in business! For more information about the delicious treats Katie Anderson has to offer, visit their website at andersonscandyshop.com.
Sweet Easter Treats from Family Owned Anderson’s Candy!
by: Ben Anderson
Easter nests. Courtesy of Katie Anderson, Anderson’s Candy.
