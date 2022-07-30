WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted: Jul 30, 2022 / 12:43 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 30, 2022 / 12:43 AM CDT
What is your favorite summer-themed movie of all-time?
John Malahy from Turner Classics joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the films that truly define summer, along with his book, ‘Summer Movies: 30 Sun-Drenched Classics’.
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm