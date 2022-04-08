Steve Darnall of Nostalgia Digest Magazine talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about the long-running Chicago radio show ‘Those Were the Days’, which is celebrating 50 years this Sunday with a LIVE event at Chicago’s Irish American Heritage Center. For more information, visit nostalgiadigest.com.
Spring Edition of Nostalgia Digest with Steve Darnall, 50th Anniversary Celebration of ‘Those Were The Days’
by: Ben Anderson
Chuck Schaden, Steve Darnall and Dave Plier. Couretsy of WGN Radio.
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm