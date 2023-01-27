SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 20 — Pictured: (l-r) Kevin Nealon, Chris Farley during the ‘Weekend Update’ skit on May 14, 1994 —…
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 20 — Pictured: (l-r) Kevin Nealon, Chris Farley during the ‘Weekend Update’ skit on May 14, 1994 — (Photo by: Gerry Goodstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, his years on Saturday Night Live and this weekend’s comedy shows at City Winery Chicago.