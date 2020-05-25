Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for John Williams

Secretary Robert Wilkie, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Venerating the Fallen, COVID-19 Update, Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention

Dave Plier

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie speaks in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes the Honorable Robert Wilkie, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to salute our fallen on Memorial Day, a Covid-19 update within the V.A., new and expanded programs take care for our veterans, mental health issues and efforts to reduce and eliminate the growing rate of Veteran suicides. 

