Secretary Robert Wilkie, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: Venerating the Fallen, COVID-19 Update, Mental Health Care and Suicide Prevention

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes the Honorable Robert Wilkie, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to salute our fallen on Memorial Day, a Covid-19 update within the V.A., new and expanded programs take care for our veterans, mental health issues and efforts to reduce and eliminate the growing rate of Veteran suicides.
Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5amDave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)