She was the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award, she has six Emmy nominations and two wins, a Grammy and a Tony. Screen legend Rita Moreno joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the new season of the rebooted ‘One Day at a Time’ on CBS and her upcoming ‘American Masters’ documentary: ‘Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’!

