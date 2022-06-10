Rock & roll pioneer Chubby Checker joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about his 60 years in music. The origins of his name, ‘The Twist,’ and his upcoming appearance at Ron Onesti’s Arcada Theatre on Sunday June 12th. For tickets, visit arcadalive.com.
Rock & Roll pioneer Chubby Checker: Still Twisting 70 years later at The Arcada Theatre
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
