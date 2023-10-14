Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician Steve Hackett joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his musical journey, his time with Genesis featuring Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, his influences and more. His tour marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis album Foxtrot which was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock. Steve is performing on stage at the Copernicus Center on Thursday November 2nd. Find tickets here.

