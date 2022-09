NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Justin Hayward performs at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Cory Schwartz/Getty Images)

Rock legend Justin Hayward joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his five-decade-long journey in music and shares his new single, ‘Living for Love’. Moodybluestoday.com, justinhayward.com.