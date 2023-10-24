A longstanding WGN Radio Halloween tradition is to explore the Chicagoland hauntings of Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Archer Avenue, Resurrection Mary, The Willowbrook Ballroom, The Congress Hotel and more. To share the lore and paranormal happenings, Dave Plier welcomes author and ghostlorist Ursula Bielski. Worldofthesupernatural.com, You Tube: Ursula Bielski’s World of the Supernatural.