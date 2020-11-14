Restaurant Roundtable: Dancing Marlin of Frankfort, Pennyville Station of Park Ridge, Weber Grill of Chicago, Schaumburg and Lombard

Our restaurant roundtable returns featuring spots on the North side, South side and downtown, including Ed Nemec of Frankfort’s ‘Dancing Marlin’, Tony Antonacci of ‘Park Ridge’s ‘Pennyville Station’ and Jon Crost of Weber Grill Restaurant. They also discuss how they are navigating through the recent restrictions and share their Thanksgiving offerings. For more information about the restaurants featured, visit https://dancingmarlinrestaurant.com, https://www.pennyvillestation.com and , https://www.webergrillrestaurant.com.

