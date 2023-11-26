Marty Krofft, along with his brother Sid, were responsible for some of the most memorable children’s TV shows of the 1960s and 1970s including “The Banana Splits,” “H.R. Pufnstuf,” and “Land of the Lost,” as well as other hits including “Donny & Marie.” Marty died Saturday at age 86. In 2018, shortly after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Television Academy, Marty Krofft joined WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his career.
Remembering legendary children’s TV producer Marty Krofft
by: Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm