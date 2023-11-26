Marty Krofft, along with his brother Sid, were responsible for some of the most memorable children’s TV shows of the 1960s and 1970s including “The Banana Splits,” “H.R. Pufnstuf,” and “Land of the Lost,” as well as other hits including “Donny & Marie.” Marty died Saturday at age 86. In 2018, shortly after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Television Academy, Marty Krofft joined WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his career.

