We’re remembering Cindy Williams, best known as Shirley on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” who died last week at age 75. In February 2016, Dave Plier spoke with Cindy Williams about the 40th anniversary of ‘Laverne & Shirley’, her first movie ‘American Graffiti’, and working with Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Ron Howard, Penny Marshall and Ariana Grande.
