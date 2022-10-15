TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MIRA OBERMAN “LIFESTYLE-US-GAMES-PINBALL” Pinball wizards Joshua Henderson (L) and Josh Sharpe (R) play on August 16,…
TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MIRA OBERMAN “LIFESTYLE-US-GAMES-PINBALL”
Pinball wizards Joshua Henderson (L) and Josh Sharpe (R) play on August 16, 2011 in Sharpe’s basement, which houses 17 pinball machines. They are among a growing number of pinball enthusiasts who are keeping the game alive even after arcades were emptied by computer games and home systems like Ninetendo. Just one pinball maker remains now that sales have fallen from 100,000 to 6,000 machines a year – Chicago’s Stern Pinball.
AFP PHOTO/Mira OBERMAN ++MORE ON IMAGEFORUM++ (Photo credit should read MIRA OBERMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Gary Stern, CEO of Stern Pinball joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the gaming business, his latest pinball games, new technology and the upcoming Pinball Expo. Sternpinball.com, pinballexpo.com.