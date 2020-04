Kevin Kolman from Weber and Jon Crost Weber Grill Restaurant Group join WGN’s Dave’s Plier to talk about Kevin's ‘Stay at Home: Grill at Home’ campaign, an opportunity for families to prepare meals together during these unprecedented times; and a conversation with Jon about the restaurant’s grill-out packs, curbside pick-ups, deliveries and supporting their staffs. For more information visit weber.com and webergrillrestaurant.com.