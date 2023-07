Steve Darnall, editor-in-chief of Nostalgia Digest Magazine, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the summer swimsuit edition and vintage conversations about film star Rita Hayworth, Shirley Temple, Jack Teagarden, the history of Cracker Jack (founded in Chicago), and the future of TCM (Turner Classic Movies). To subscribe visit nostalgiadigest.com.

