‘Nom Nom: 40 Years of Pac-Man Design and History’ at Chicago Gamespace in Logan Square

Following Pac-Man’s 40th anniversary, Chicago Gamespace assesses the history, design and legacy of this enduring and resonant title. Nom Nom: 40 Years of Pac-Man Design and History explores the game’s development and evolution from its beginnings at Namco in Tokyo in the late 1970’s to its introduction in the U.S. market where its expansive design and global marketing and licensing made Pac-Man a household name. WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to museum professional and art and video game writer Jonathan Kinkley and co-curator Tim Lapetino.

