Nick Friedman, Executive Producer of ‘Bezos: The Beginning,’ joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the new movie telling the story of Jeffrey Bezos, then a 31-year-old hedge fund manager who quits his job. With the support of his wife and borrowed money from his father, he moves across the country to launch his dream of creating the world’s largest online bookstore. Streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Netflix and more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction