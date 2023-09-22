Nancy Jones, wife of country music legend George Jones, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the legacy of her husband. In the new book Playin’ Possum, Nancy reveals the true insider perspectives and little-known poignant as well as humorous stories about the country music legend, his battles with cocaine, alcohol, abusive behavior toward her and others, and his battles against the demons that sought to control him and ultimately destroy him. Nancy knew there was a good man inside George and she felt strongly that God had given her the assignment to help him.

